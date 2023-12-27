Super Eagles Of Nigeria End 2023 As Most Expensive Squad In Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ended the outgoing 2023 as the most financially valuable national team in Africa.

According to the most recent Transfermarket financial rankings of national teams for 2023, the Super Eagles are the 12th most valuable national team globally.

Super Eagles’ squad financial valuation has now hit €465.90 million, which is a €14.3 million increase from their worth in November,r which was €451.60 million.

The players’ recent outstanding season for their respective clubs, alongside the addition of Nathan Tella, a midfielder for Bayer Leverkusen, contributed to a notable increase in the squad’s financial valuation.

Tella, who made his debut for Nigeria against Zimbabwe in November, is reportedly valued at €23 million.

Victor Osimhen (€120 million) is the most expensive player in Nigeria, valued at more than a quarter of the squad, with a transfer value that eclipses any other player in Africa.

Boniface, a sensation from Leverkusen, is the Eagles’ second most expensive player at €40 million.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s squad worth increased dramatically, from €326.05 million to €350.80 million, solidifying their ranking as the continent’s second most valuable and 13th most valuable team in the world.

With a value of €340.58 million, Ivory Coast is ranked third in Africa and 15th overall, down €25.5 million from €315.08 million. With a squad worth €266 million, Senegal holds fourth place on the continent; Ghana, with a value of €285 million, moved up to fifth place.

On the world stage, Brazil moved up to second place with a squad worth €1.09 billion, while England remained the most valuable team in the world with a market value of €1.15 billion, down from their previous €1.37 billion.

Spain (€837 million), Portugal (€922 million), and France (€1.05 billion) round out the top five national teams in the world according to transfermarkt.com.