Kano Govt Planning To Spend N8 Billion LGs Fund Without Justification – APC Raises Alarm

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed that the Kano State Government plans to spend N8 billion in local government areas funds without justification.

The state’s APC chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, made the allegation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He claimed that the development seemed to be pushing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government to take over the functions of local government councils in order to misappropriate their funds, amounting to over N8 billion.

The chairman subsequently urged local government councils and commercial banks in the state to halt the process of clearing the release of funds to the state government.

He said this was because of the political uncertainty in the state due to the much-awaited Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election.

He said the APC had obtained a copy of the letter of approval from the Ministry for Local Government directing the 44 local government councils to release N101 million each for the construction of the Dan’Agundi interchange and N36 million each for the construction of the Tal’udu interchange.

The approval letter, which was sent to all council chairmen and copied to the Auditor-General, Local Government Audit and all zonal inspectors of the ministry, was for the council’s contribution to the projects.

Abbas said the NNPP government removed and posted new Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) and treasurers.

He called on the NNPP’s government to consider the interest of the people of the state, saying that the decision to embark on such projects had come under attack by people within the NNPP’s fold.