Akeredolu’s Top Aide Resigns Appointment

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to former Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that his resignation is coming hours after the unfortunate demise of his principal and the swearing-in of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor.

Olatunde, in his resignation letter, explained that his decision to resign was due to the untimely death of Akeredolu.

He described his late principal as courageous, truthful, and honest.

Olatunde said: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I tender my resignation as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, effective today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

”My decision to resign is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely demise of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.”

Olatunde pledged to continue to contribute to societal development, guided by the enduring principles instilled in him by his mentor, Governor Akeredolu.

He said: “Throughout my tenure as Chief Press Secretary, I have been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the exceptional qualities of Governor Akeredolu. His courage, truthfulness, and honesty were unrivalled, and they served as a constant source of inspiration for me.

“In light of this tragedy, I believe it is for everyone to honour and respect Governor Akeredolu’s legacy and memory.

“I will continue to contribute to the development of our society in any way I can, carrying with me the principles instilled in me by my mentor, principal, and father, Governor Akeredolu.”

