Ondo Commissioner Confirms Akeredolu’s Death

Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, has confirmed the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reported that a family source who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday said Governor Akeredolu died in Lagos at the age of 67.

It was learned that Akeredolu was managed by State House doctors up to his death because they could not fly him abroad.

Confirming the tragic news to P.M.News, Akeredolu’s close ally, Akinterinwa, said the governor’s death was linked with leukaemia.

He said, “It is true”

Akeredolu, a senior advocate of Nigeria was first sworn in as governor on 24 February 2017.

He began the second term in 2021, plagued by illness.

Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and refused to travel to Akure, the Ondo State capital, to resume office.

Instead, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage and calls for him to resign from office over his incapacity to resume work as governor.

In November, Governor Akeredolu recently proceeded on another leave after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa has been standing in as the acting Governor and peace has since returned to the South Weet state following President Tinubu’s intervention in the political impasse.