Amaechi Sends Message To Nigerians Amidst Economic Hardship

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has encouraged Nigerians, regardless of faith and creed, to be hopeful that the current economic situation in the country will change for the better.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Transportation, in a message of hope to Nigerians during the Christmas celebration, admitted that the country’s challenges are enormous.

He assured that, nevertheless, help will ultimately come for Nigerians.

He said, “Help will ultimately come with belief and perseverance. Christmas has come at a very critical time in our shared history.

“The challenges are enormous. With increasing poverty and despair at this point in time, we are in dire straits, which is evident.

“However, the spirit of Christmas signals hope nevertheless; the hope that crying may linger all night, but definitely there’ll be joy at dawn.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has reacted to the issues surrounding the political leadership of the party in Rivers State.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Eze was asked to respond to the question on who is the current leader of the APC in Rivers State between former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and the incumbent FCT Minister and immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

In his response, Eze submitted that despite recent political happenings in which some people have pledged their loyalty to Wike as their leader, the Minister is not a member of the APC at all.

He added that Amaechi remains a member of the APC and remains the undisputed leader of APC in the South-South region.

Story continues below advertisement



The APC chieftain assured that Amaechi would soon address the public himself.