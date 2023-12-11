Wike Or Amaechi? Eze Reveals APC Leader In Rivers State

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has reacted to the issues surrounding the political leadership of the party in Rivers State.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Eze was asked to respond to the question on who is the current leader of the APC in Rivers State between former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and the incumbent FCT Minister and immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

In his response, Eze submitted that despite recent political happenings in which some people have pledged their loyalty to Wike as their leader, the Minister is not a member of the APC at all.

He added that Amaechi remains a member of the APC and remains the undisputed leader of APC in the South-South region.

The APC chieftain assured that Amaechi would soon address the public himself.

He said: “Things have fallen apart in the party. Some persons from the party recently went to meet Wike to pledge their loyalty to him as their leader, although Wike is not a member of the APC. Politics in Nigeria has taken a new dimension that transcends human comprehension. The system has lost integrity; so distorted and uncoordinated. I don’t know whether to say the trend is part of the end time.

“I know you would like me to relate my response to Amaechi. That’s just the direction of your question. The truth of the matter is that Amaechi is still a member of APC and in that case, he is the undisputed leader of APC in the South-South region. All the machinations against him will not stand.

Story continues below advertisement



“I must use this opportunity to highlight that Amaechi is a very patriotic Nigerian and his thoughts and vision will remain on the possibility of a better Nigeria. So, let us exercise a little patience as Amaechi will soon address the nation.”