‘The Votes Belongs To PDP, Not Fubara Or Aso Rock’ – Party Fumes On Plan To Implement Tinubu’s Peace Deal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, against implementing the peace deal initiated by President Bola Tinubu between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, over the crisis in the state.

PDP’s warning comes after Fubara, in a broadcast on Monday, said the resolution brokered by Tinubu to resolve the crisis was not a death sentence, adding that it would ensure lasting peace in the state.

He expressed his commitment to implement the agreement in such a way that would restore political stability in the state.

The PDP NWC in its reaction faulted Fubara’s plan to implement Tinubu’s peace deal.

The party Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, in an interview with the Punch, said the peace pact could not be implemented.

He said, “First and foremost the governor is an adult and he was the Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP in the last election, now the governor of the state. But the issues at stake that President Bola Tinubu bothered himself with are bigger than him. They are also bigger than the governor because they are constitutional issues.

“The question of the seats of the defected lawmakers being vacant is a clear constitutional issue, not at the wishes and discretion of President Tinubu or any other person. It is a clear constitutional matter.

“Also, the PDP constitutionally owns the votes, so I don’t see how Governor Fubara will tell the PDP that because he met with the President in Aso Rock, the PDP should not take charge of its votes. As we speak the PDP is in court, the votes belong to the PDP, not to Fubara or the Villa.

“The one within the governor’s purview is to pay salaries and allowances of the lawmakers to the date their seats become vacant. I am sure the governor knows his limit.”