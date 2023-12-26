Concerns As Three Inmates Escape From Ogun Correctional Centre

The Ijebu Ode Correctional Home in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State has begun a search for three inmates who escaped from the facility.

Naija News reports that the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed the jailbreak in a terse statement on Tuesday.

Oyeleke disclosed that the incident happened early Saturday morning, around 3 am, stressing that the command would liaise with other sister agencies to find the inmates.

He said, “Yes, it is confirmed, it happened in the early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am. A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families.

“We are working together with other sister agencies, and in good time, they will be brought back.”

A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, which had since gone viral, also confirmed the jailbreak.

The statement reads, “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Center whose names are, Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced on Murder Casez while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of Sexual Offence, should in case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, The Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”

However, speaking with PUNCH, the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, said he knew nothing about the purported jailbreak and should be discountenanced.

Story continues below advertisement



He said, “I don’t know anything about it, so discountenanced it.”