Boxing Day EPL: Nottingham Forest Use Newcastle To Taste Victory

After going seven Premier League games without a win, Nottingham Forest returned to winning ways at the most unlikely venue, Newcastle’s St. James Park.

Thanks to a hat-trick from Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest players gave their new coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, a pleasant welcome with a thrilling 3-1 Premier League triumph over Newcastle United.

The result moves Forest up to 16th position in the rankings, five points above the bottom three ahead of their last game of 2023, against inconsistent Manchester United on Saturday, December 30.

During their game against Newcastle United, Alexander Isak went down in the penalty box after a challenge from Ola Aina. He scored the proceeding penalty kick in the 23rd minute, seemingly putting coach Eddie Howe’s team ahead.

But Newcastle never seemed to be clicking offensively, and they were always up against a Forest team that had been regrouped and was prepared to mount a swift response.

Stats show that Nuno, who replaced Steve Cooper a week ago, has begun implementing his ideas to fulfil Forest’s expectations.

The Portuguese tactician made six changes from the team that lost 2-3 to Bournemouth last weekend, and the changes produced one of the best counterattacking footballs of the season.

If Anthony Elanga and Gibbs-White had taken advantage of their chances, Nottingham Forest would have scored more goals against Newcastle United, now left in the 7th spot after four straight defeats.