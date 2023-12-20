Nuno Espirito Santo: Aina, Awoniyi Get New Coach At Nottingham Forest

Nigerian duo, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina will play the rest of the 2023-2023 Premier League season at Nottingham Forest under a new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo.

The club appointed Nuno Espirito Santo to replace Steve Cooper who they sacked on Tuesday due to poor run of games.

Nuno has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the club for two-and-a-half-year but could be cut short if the club’s struggle continues.

Recall that Cooper had to leave the club after recording five defeats and a draw in their last six games. This abysmal performance left Nottingham Forest in the 17th spot, five points away from the relegation zone.

Nuno Espirito Santo is not new to the Premier League system. He spent four seasons with Wolves, helping the team gain promotion to the Premier League in his debut season and finish in seventh place in the league two times in a row. He also led them to advance to the Europa League quarterfinals.

The former goalkeeper left Molineux in the summer of 2021 to join Spurs, but he was fired after less than four months in charge due to a sequence of five losses in seven games. Months later, he joined the Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad.

The 49-year-old Portuguese tactician was sacked by the Saudi Pro League club in November after reportedly clashing with the club’s talisman Karim Benzema, less than a season after winning the league title.

Nuno is expected to keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League beyond this season and that journey starts on Saturday against Bournemouth.