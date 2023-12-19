Taiwo Awoniyi To Get New Coach As Nottingham Forest Sacks Steve Cooper

Nigerian forward, Taiwo Awoniyi will get a new manager at Nottingham Forest as the club sacked coach Steve Cooper earlier today, December 19, 2023.

Just like Nottingham Forest who have been struggling in the Premier League so far this season, Taiwo Awoniyi has been struggling to return to full fitness.

The Nigeria international who is most likely to miss the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast in January, will return to full fitness next year to meet a new manager in charge of Forest.

Nottingham Forest had to allow Steve Cooper to go after failing to help the club win any of their last six games, losing five and drawing one of the games.

The last time Forest won a Premier League game was on November 5 against Aston Villa. Nigeria’s Ola Aina scored a goal in the 2-0 win over Villa.

In 17 Premier League games so far this season, Steve Cooper has led Forest to just three wins, five draws, and 9 defeats. They are currently sitting 17th on the league table with 14 points, five points away from the relegation zone.

Naija News gathered that Forest has started discussing with Nuno Espirito Santo to succeed Cooper ahead of their league game against Bournemouth on Saturday, December 23.

Recall that Nuno is not new in the Premier League. The 49-year-old Portuguese tactician who was sacked by Saudi Pro-League club Al-Ittihad in November, coached Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur before he departed from England.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner has also been mentioned as a potential replacement, but it seems Nuno is now in pole position for the job according to the BBC.