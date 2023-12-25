Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 25th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 25th December 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Nigerians to use the Christmas season to celebrate themselves and look out for one another.

The President also asked citizens to extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around them who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year.

In a statement he personally signed and made available on Sunday, Tinubu said he is aware that the necessary reforms his government is implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.

He said his administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all Nigerians.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he did not invite President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George Kelly Alabo, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The former Governor of Rivers State said it was the residents of the state and Nigerians who called on the President to interfere and intervene in the political impasse.

Wike stated that now that the president has intervened in the crisis, some Nigerians are criticising his decision and saying that he does not have the same constitutional power to intervene in the issue.

Some top officials of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat in Abuja have been embroiled in allegations of financial fraud and recklessness.

NGF Director, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, made this known in a leaked letter addressed to the NGF chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

In the leaked letter, Barkindo alleged that the NGF is now more transactional than developmental, adding that the forum is not an agent of change but a conduit pipe for a few individuals.

He demanded a forensic audit of all the NGF accounts including those that were opened during crisis periods to avoid the “prying eyes of governors in the name of NIGOFO among others.”

The leader of Torikatu al-Tijjaniya in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, has debunked reports about writing a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, over the Kano gubernatorial election, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

In denying the said letter, the religious leader said it is against his policies to make comments on political matters pending in court.

Naija News understands that a letter, titled ‘REQUEST FOR YOUR PROMPT INTERVENTION OF JUSTICE’ was said to have originated from Sheikh Usman-Bauchi and sent to the office of the CJN a few days ago.

However, the Sheikh on Sunday denied writing the letter or having any knowledge about it.

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has clarified the call from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to merge with other political parties to displace President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2027.

Naija News reported Atiku had earlier called for a coalition to thwart the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

However, in an interview with PUNCH, Bafarawa said it was all Atiku’s personal opinion and not officially the party’s position.

The PDP chieftain noted that the outcome of the 2027 election would show if APC is performing or not.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the comprehensive report submitted by Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its former Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reported that in the investigation report, Obazee claimed that while in office as the CBN Governor, Emefiele mismanaged approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds.

In addition to the mishandling of COVID-19 intervention funds, the report highlighted that Emefiele’s unauthorized transfers and donations were made to various individuals and organizations.

It was also claimed that the former apex bank boss undertook redesigning the country’s currency notes without obtaining approval from the CBN Board.

The report also revealed how the former CBN governor manipulated former President Goodluck Jonathan’s directives regarding establishing the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Stabilization Strategy Limited.

The report also claimed that Emefiele unauthorized funded 593 Bank accounts located in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and China.

He also ordered the fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers.

In a post via X, Showunmi said it is painful that such a level of corruption, which he described as ‘madness’ could happen under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Ogun State Governorship aspirant also called for an investigation into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary.

The National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) Hajiya Halima Shehu has assured Nigerians of the transparency of the schemes under her watch.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday during a press conference, she said the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme was designed with poor Nigerians in mind and targeted at giving them a better life through the proper allocation of the 800 million dollar World Bank fund.

According to her, the CCT programme has no political undertone and can’t be influenced for selfish political reasons as it is under the supervision of the World Bank.

Shehu added that the distribution of the fund is to people captured in the National Social Register who are either rural poor, or urban poor.

She assured that those getting the cash transfers are Nigerians who deserve it, adding that the list is not politically influenced.

The NSIPA coordinator added that the agency would play its role in poverty alleviation under President Bola Tibubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has debunked the allegation of illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Naija News reports that news reports circulated online during the weekend alleging that a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu uncovered the alleged theft, which supposedly occurred weeks before the presidential election.

The report further alleged that Mustapha and the embattled former Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, authorised the removal of the cash from the bank’s vault under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

As quoted by the Peoples Gazette, the investigator’s report claimed CCTV footage captured how the money was moved out of the apex bank.

However, Mustapha, in a statement on Sunday, described the reports as malicious fabrication and an orchestrated attempt to assassinate his character and reputation.

Mustapha denied knowing about the purported ‘Presidential Directive’ cited in the report to justify the withdrawal, insisting he was never involved in discussions or transactions related to any payments for foreign election observers.

The former SGF demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter, urging the authorities to probe the source of the fabricated documents and expose those behind the smear campaign.

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said he gave his best to the country while serving as Nigeria’s leader.

Naija News reports that Babangida made this known during an interview with journalists at his Hilltop residence in Minna.

The former military ruler said his most significant achievement as ‘President’ was to know more about the country and make friends across the board while adopting coercion and dialogue as leadership styles.

Babangida also advised young Nigerians aspiring to lead the country to try as much as possible to know the citizens and understand the country better.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered a total sum of N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs under former minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouk.

According to Punch, details of an ongoing probe by the anti-graft agency shows that the money was transferred from the Federal Government’s coffers and sent to 38 different bank accounts.

The bank accounts are domiciled in five legacy commercial banks belonging to or connected with a contractor, James Okwete.

Following receipt of the funds, Okwete allegedly transferred N6,746,034,000.00 to Bureau De Change Operators, withdrew N540,000,000.00 in cash, purchased luxury cars with N288,348,600.00, and bought luxury houses in Abuja and Enugu State with N2,195,115,000.00.

Fifty-three companies were allegedly traced to Okwete, who was also said to have used 47 of the companies to lift Federal Government contracts amounting to N27,423,824,339.86.

He is also linked with 143 bank accounts in 12 commercial banks in which 134 accounts are corporate accounts linked to different companies.

Punch noted that a check with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) revealed that Okwete is a director in only 11 of the 53 companies, while the remaining 42 companies’ accounts are only linked to his Bank Verification Number as a signatory to the accounts.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.