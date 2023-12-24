‘It’s Atiku’s Personal Opinion, Not Officially Coming From The Party’ – PDP Chieftain Clarifies Plot To Displace Tinubu’s Govt

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has clarified the call from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on the need for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to merge with other political parties to displace President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government in 2027.

Naija News reported Atiku had earlier called for a coalition to thwart the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

However, in an interview with PUNCH, Bafarawa said it was all Atiku’s personal opinion and not officially the party’s position.

The PDP chieftain noted that the outcome of the 2027 election would show if APC is performing or not.

He said, “The former Vice President is a presidential candidate who contested on the platform of the PDP. I believe that is his personal opinion. It is not officially coming from the party. He did not speak as the spokesman for the party. It was a suggestion and his personal view. I believe he spoke his mind and not the position of the PDP.

“You see, people are getting awareness every day When the PDP was in power and the APC came with their style, and they said the PDP has failed, and that they didn’t perform. Then the APC took over the reins of government. This is the third time the APC is ruling the country. So, I believe people will still judge the APC and speak on whether the political party is performing. If the APC is performing, then we will see in 2027. If the APC is not performing, I believe it is left for the people to judge it. So, it is just a question of being patient. From the time they took over to date, what are the changes they have brought to the country? Is there any critical thing that they can boast of that they have done that has changed the country for good? So, people are watching. So, let us exercise patience and see how it goes.”