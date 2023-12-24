It May Not Be To Your Satisfaction But I Gave Nigeria My Best As President – Babangida

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said he gave his best to the country while serving as Nigeria’s leader.

Naija News reports that Babangida made this known during an interview with journalists at his Hilltop residence in Minna.

The former military ruler said his most significant achievement as ‘President’ was to know more about the country and make friends across the board while adopting coercion and dialogue as leadership styles.

He said, “Number one is that I served the country the best. I could, it may not be to your satisfaction but to the best that I could; I leave that to history to judge.

“I related fairly well with the people of the country. I had no problem with them, and I got to know the country more as I was well travelled. I made friends all over the country and I thought that was one of the greatest achievements.”

Babangida also advised young Nigerians aspiring to lead the country to try as much as possible to know the citizens and understand the country better.

He added, “You have an opportunity now as young people, get to know the country, study the country, the people and if you are able to do that or to understand that, basically I think that will go a long way to prepare you for the eventual leadership of the country.

“Just like any other style, you are placed in a leadership position; your job is to lead people. You develop a situation where people look up to you to provide certain solutions to their problems or to their fears.

“Whatever it is and you stand out as the person who will be able to do that. So you have to study human beings, you have to read about them and you have to be very compassionate. Sometimes ruthlessness to get things done but there are a lot of ways you have to develop so that you will be able to achieve certain things. Others you plead with, some you coerce and so on and so forth.”