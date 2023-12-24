Emefiele: It Is Painful That This CBN ‘Madness’ Took Place Under Buhari Of All People – Segun Showunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the comprehensive report submitted by Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its former Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reported that in the investigation report, Obazee claimed that while in office as the CBN Governor, Emefiele mismanaged approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds.

In addition to the mishandling of COVID-19 intervention funds, the report highlighted that Emefiele’s unauthorized transfers and donations were made to various individuals and organizations.

It was also claimed that the former apex bank boss undertook redesigning the country’s currency notes without obtaining approval from the CBN Board.

The report also revealed how the former CBN governor manipulated former President Goodluck Jonathan’s directives regarding establishing the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Stabilization Strategy Limited.

The report also claimed that Emefiele unauthorized funded 593 Bank accounts located in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and China.

He also ordered the fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers.

In a post via X, Showunmi said it is painful that such a level of corruption, which he described as ‘madness’ could happen under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Ogun State Governorship aspirant also called for an investigation into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary.

He wrote: “As soon as Jim Obaze rounds up the investigation of the madness that took place in CBN, he should be moved to another agency. My suggestion is inec or the judiciary or the Nigerian Police.

“That he may comb through the place. It is so painful to read that this took place under Buhari of all people.

Story continues below advertisement



“As for Emefiele we might need a special set of marshal laws to deal with his and such situation. I am not sure we have enough in our books to send the type of message this type of national betrayal demands.”