Shi’ites Attend Christmas Service In Kaduna, Give Reasons

An Islamic group, Shi’ites, on Monday, joined Christians at a Christmas Service at St Joseph Catholic Church, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Members of the group described it as a move to strengthen religious harmony and unity between religious groups.

Leader of the Shi’ite group, Isah-Hassan Mshelgaru, said the group acknowledged Christmas as a day for festivities, friendliness and unity.

He added that joining the Christian faithful as they mark Christmas was meant to renew hope for unity among Muslims, Christians, and other religions.

Mshelgaru said their decision to attend the church service was to strengthen the relationship between the two faith groups, noting that Islam and Christianity were revered faiths, with more than 90 percent of Nigeria’s population as adherents.

He said, “When other faithful unite with the two faith groups, it means the whole of Nigerian is united.”

Mshelgaru, while speaking on the impact of the visit, said that the group started visits to churches more than 25 years ago, and since then, there had been improved understanding between the group and Christians.

He added, “The visit has reduced the fears and some animosity between the two faith groups. They (Christians) are now open to us; we share sentiments and problems together. The regular exchange of visits has bridged the gaps between us.”

The parish priest, Most Revd Isak Augustine, commended the Islamic group for the visit and urged the group for more visits to strengthen religious harmony and unity.

He prayed for God’s peace and to salvage the country from the myriad socioeconomic challenges.

The group also presented gifts to the Church.