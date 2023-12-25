Kano: Kwankwaso Speaks After Special Prayer For Supreme Court Judgment

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will do justice in the current Kano Governorship Election matter.

According to Kwankwaso, NNPP is confident that the Supreme Court will ensure justice in the case.

Naija News understands that Kwankwaso stated this, on Monday, shortly after a prayer session held at his Miller Road residence in the Kano metropolis.

The prayer session was organised by the state government to ensure peace prevails in the state as well as to pray for the victory of Yusuf as the Supreme Court reserved judgment in the Kano State Governorship election dispute.

He said indications have shown that the Supreme Court judges are men of integrity who would do anything to ensure justice and fairness

According to him, the unfortunate development over the governorship seat in the state will not deter them in any way but will continue to pray that the right thing is done.

He said, “The unfortunate development over the governorship seat in the State will never deter them (the government) in any way but will continue to pray for the right thing to be done at the Court.”

Kwankwaso added that those at the helm of affairs must be reminded that justice is a panacea to progress while its absence will bring about chaos and disorder which will prevent meaningful development.

According to him, the mammoth crowd that poured out yesterday to welcome back Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a clear indication that the people of the state voted for him, believe in him, and are strongly behind him to deliver their mandate.

Story continues below advertisement



He said the drama from the tribunal to the court of appeal was an embarrassment and a move to truncate democracy in Nigeria which all and sundry must work hard to prevent.