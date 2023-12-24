Transfer Update On Osimhen, Palhinha, Toney, Mbappe, Silva, Benrahma, Others

The new contract 24-year-old Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, signed with Napoli contains a 120 million euro release clause; however, the amount might increase depending on when it is activated, according to 90min.

Joao Palhinha, a 28-year-old Fulham midfielder from Portugal who has been linked to Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Arsenal, has a price tag of up to £60 million, football Insider claimed.

Arsenal has reached out to the agents of Ivan Toney in anticipation of putting in a serious bid for the 27-year-old England striker from Brentford, according to Rudy Galetti.

Despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, Kylian Mbappe, a striker for France, has expressed his desire to stay at Paris St-Germain and has no desire for a move in January, according to L’Equipe.

A verbal agreement has been reached between PSG and Liverpool to buy Lucas Beraldo, a 20-year-old Brazilian centre-back expected to depart Sao Paulo for £17 million in January, Goal claimed.

Even if another team fulfils Bernardo Silva’s £50 million release clause, it is not expected that the 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder from Manchester City will leave in January, according to Star.

Inter Milan is interested in signing 24-year-old Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan, a member of Club Bruges, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.

According to Evening Standard, Strasbourg is considering a January deal for Boca Juniors’ 19-year-old left-back Valentin Barco, who is also a target for Chelsea.

Pablo Maia, a 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder for Sao Paulo, has been added by Arsenal to their list of possible January targets, according to Football Transfers.

Spurs sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old Romanian defender Radu Dragusin play for Genoa against Juventus last week, and since then, they have been keeping an eye on him, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Lyon are interested in signing 28-year-old Algerian winger Said Benrahma from West Ham in January, according to Talksport.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham and Aston Villa are now vying for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, who is expected to accept an offer of around £17 million to sign the England Under-21 international.