Popular Nollywood Actor Reportedly Shot By Ogun Police Officer, Battles For Life

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, movie director and producer, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade, has reportedly been shot by a trigger-happy policeman in Iperu, Ogun State.

Naija News reports that this was made known by his colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, in a post shared on Instagram.

Abiodun said Ijaduade is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital and pleaded with anyone with the contact of the Inspector General of Police or Commissioner to reach out to them.

He wrote, “Please, we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Nollywood Actor, Adejumo Lewis Is Dead

Meanwhile, renowned Nollywood actor, Dejumo Lewis, has reportedly died.

The news of his demise was confirmed by fellow actor, Saidi Balogun, who shared the sad news on his Instagram account on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Sharing the photo of the late actor, Balogun wrote, “Good night, DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace. RIP.”

Story continues below advertisement



Balogun’s death has sparked a wave of condolences from fans and fellow actors and actresses, although the exact circumstances of Lewis’ passing have not been revealed.