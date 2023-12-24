‘Don’t Mind Them’ – Wike Fires Rivers Elders Over Position On Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed Rivers Elders for condemning the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political impasse in the state.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Monday, December 18, met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Wike and some political stakeholders in the State House to resolve the political tension in the South-South state.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for three hours, a truce was reached and resolutions were made to resolve the political crisis in the state.

However, Rivers elders opposed the instructions given to Governor Fubara by President Tinubu, asserting that such directives violate the constitution.

After an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, the elders declared that Tinubu’s directives are deemed unacceptable and hold no legal weight.

Reacting to the elders’ comments during an event in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Wike said the elders have no weight in the state, saying that their position on that issue is useless.

He said, “When I was running for governor, I was invited that some elders want to see me, when I got there I saw only 2 people. Just 2 of them constituted themselves as elders over the whole state. Now they’ve come back again as elders, don’t mind them.”

The minister also went on to question the agitation, saying those making it an Ijaw thing were ill-informed.

He added; “When we wanted to go for it we were not shouting asawana, now they’re carrying flags and shouting asawana up and down. Are you people aware that Mr President actually called us privately and told us what to do, he didn’t do it and now Mr President then said okay, the larger house should come and they’re saying he does not have the constitutional right to do that.”