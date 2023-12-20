Wike vs Fubara: Your Directives Were One-Sided In Favour Of Wike, Hence Unacceptable, Null, Void – Rivers Elders Tells Tinubu

The leaders and elders of Rivers State have dismissed the outcome of President Bola Tinubu’s involvement in the political turmoil affecting the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu met with Wike and Fubara at the Presidential Villa to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted for three hours, a truce was reached over the political crisis in the state.

However, elders of Rivers State had opposed the instructions given to Governor Siminialayi Fubara by President Tinubu, asserting that such directives violate the constitution.

Following an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, the elders declared that Tinubu’s directives are deemed unacceptable and hold no legal weight.

“A review of Mr. President’s directives for the resolution of the political impasse in Rivers State showed that the directives contravene the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which Mr. President swore to uphold at all times,” the Elders said in a communique read by former Rivers State Governor, Chief Rufus Ada George.

“The directives unilaterally suspended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by virtue of an attempt to reverse a court order recognizing Rt. Honourable Edison Ehie as the speaker and directing that the remainder of members of the House of Assembly constituted the quorum for legislative business.

“That the directive also contravenes the hallowed doctrine and practice of separation of powers, particularly as it affects the responsibility of the judiciary. Can Mr President or the executive arm of government overrule the decisions of the court of competent jurisdiction?

“This portends executive rascality which undermines our constitutional democracy, rule of law and good governance.

“The directives to the parties were one-sided in favour of Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike.

“The directive to re-present the budget passed and signed into law is a clear attempt to ridicule and denigrate the office of the Governor and the good people of Rivers State, including the Judiciary.

“Therefore, any resolution or directive that intends to undermine the principle of separation of powers and the rule of law is unacceptable, null and void and will be resisted, using all constitutional means at our disposal.“