Wike Approves N13.1 Billion For Schools

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved N13.1 billion for schools.

Naija News understands that the fund was approved to finance renovation, new construction of toilets and provision of furniture across secondary and primary schools in the Six Area Councils for 2024.

The Mandate Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat, Danlami Hayyo, stated this on Wednesday during the end-of-year media briefing in Abuja.

He said the amount earmarked will be shared with the councils according to their area of school project needs.

The education secretary explained that the minister had pledged his commitment to ensure that all the projects are executed in 2024.

Hayyo said, “The minister of FCT, who has been described as Mr Project, approves new constructions, renovations or rehabilitation, provision of furniture and construction of toilets in secondary and primary schools to the tune of over N13 billion.

“Wike pledges that all the projects will be executed in 2024, we are not going to give details of how many schools will be renovated or constructed in each Area council of the FCT because the school needs of the Area Councils are not equal.

“There are some Area Councils that the demands are higher; there are so many dilapidated and congested classrooms.

“We know how the current minister of FCT changed the phase of education in Rivers state, it is the same system that he is going to do in the Federal Capital Territory, and that is why he has approved the money for the school projects.”

Hayyo also said that from January till December 2023, the Education Secretariat had trained secondary education board staff in London for the British Education Training Technology show.

He listed other training to include: “International training on innovative/entrepreneurship, training of school librarians in e-library, training of teachers in Computer Based Test, online training of 80 English teachers by British council, training of 96 members of School-Based Management Committee and many more others.”