Charles Okocha, Portable ‘Clash’ At Pre-Fight Press Conference

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Badmus, also known as Portable, and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha had their pre-fight conference on Saturday at the Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

During the conference, Portable and Okocha got into a purported fight ahead of their much-anticipated bout on December 26.

The two entertainers had to participate in a celebrity boxing competition as a means of resolving their contractual disagreements.

Recall that Portable and Okocha have engaged in an online dispute over a purported N40 million scam. It is said that Okocha defrauded Portable of the full amount and only sent him a small percentage of the money.

This sparked a fight, during which they agreed to settle their differences physically and both scheduled their boxing match for Boxing Day, December 23, with Heritage Boxing Entertainment sanctioning the title for the fight.

Portable and Okocha clashed severally during the press conference exchanging insults and threats as Portable repeatedly told Okocha that the HBE belt was his to claim.

“The belt is mine, I am the owner, and I will beat him. This is not about English, I will use a punch to beat you,” Portable said.

“I am going to take this belt on the 26th and I will take it to Sango and show everyone at home. If you want to start it here, we will start it here, I am ready for you.”

While Okocha said, “Bring it on, I am going to knock you out to sleep.

“Too much talk doesn’t fill a basket, when I am ready, we will start. You are ungrateful, I got you a chance and now you are asking for a cheque.”