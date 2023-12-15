Portable Trains With WBC Champion Ahead Of His Fight With Charles Okocha

Nigerian musician, Habeeb Badmus, better known by his stage moniker, Portable has started clips of him training very hard ahead of his bout with Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha.

To prepare for the bout, Portable has employed the services of WBC continental champion, Abimbola Osundairo to train him ahead of the bout.

The purpose of the boxing match between Portable and Okocha on December 26 is to settle their contractual disagreements by using physical force, but the venue and the intensity of the purported bout are not clear yet.

The two have engaged in an online dispute over a purported N40 million scam. It is said that Okocha defrauded Portable of a contractual fee and only sent him a small percentage of the alleged agreed fee.

Following a brawl, they decided to use physical combat to resolve their issues, and they picked Boxing Day, a day after Christmas Day, as the date for their fight.

Recently, Portable shared a video on his official Instagram page in which he showed off his boxing prowess with a variety of combos while he and Osundairo worked on punching bag drills.

In the background of the training session, Okocha was heard telling Portable that only he would be able to stand on his own two feet after the purported fight.