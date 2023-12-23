Mother Of Ex-Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara Is Dead

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has lost his mother, Saratu Yakubu, at the age of 103.

Naija News reports that Dogara disclosed this in a statement issued via his X handle on Friday evening, December 22.

He noted that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

The statement reads, “It is with utmost gratitude and total submission to the will of God Almighty that we announce the transition to glory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Mama Saratu Yakubu Tukur, which occurred today, Friday, December 22, 2023, at the age of 103 years.

“We are comforted by the fact that our matriarch lived a life of total commitment, dedication and service to God and humanity. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Meanwhile, Yakubu Dogara has urged the federal government to expand the scope of its Students’ Loan Scheme to include students attending private universities.

Dogara, who currently serves as the Chancellor of Achievers University in Owo, Ondo State—made this call, in his remarks during the university’s 13th convocation event on Saturday,

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu led the government to establish the Students Loan Scheme as a temporary remedy to mitigate the effects of the loss of gasoline subsidies.

The former federal senator stated that the government had to make sure the student loan program was appropriately run for the benefit of the nation’s hordes of young people attending both public and private universities.