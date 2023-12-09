Dogara Seeks Inclusion Of Private University Students In FG’s Student Loan Program

Former House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has urged the federal government to expand the scope of its Students’ Loan Scheme to include students attending private universities.

Dogara, who currently serves as the Chancellor of Achievers University in Owo, Ondo State—made this call, in his remarks during the university’s 13th convocation event on Saturday,

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu led the government to establish the Students Loan Scheme as a temporary remedy to mitigate the effects of the loss of gasoline subsidies.

The former federal senator stated that the government had to make sure the student loan program was appropriately run for the benefit of the nation’s hordes of young people attending both public and private universities.

Dogara appealed “To the Federal Government to consider the plight being faced by students of tertiary institutions. While commending the Students’ Loan Scheme of this present administration, I join my voice in the call for the inclusion of private university students in the Students’ Loan Scheme of this administration as part of the palliative measures since they are also Nigerians.

“The scheme should also be properly managed for the benefit of the teeming youths of this country.”

President Tinubu had introduced student loans in response to the hardships encountered by the country’s students following an increase in higher education tuition fees.