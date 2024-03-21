List Of People Banned From Tinubu Student Loan

President Bola Tinubu has been lauded by Nigerians for his initiative on the Students Loan Bill which marks a significant step toward facilitating access to higher education for indigent students.

This action, highly anticipated by the public, promises to alleviate the financial burden on students aspiring to pursue higher education.

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, with the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND playing a pivotal role in its passage.

Senator Muntari Dandutse, chairman of the committee, presented the report that led to the bill’s adoption during a plenary session on March 20.

In a move to expedite the legislative process, the Senate suspended certain sections of its standing rules, referring the bill to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

While the enactment of the Student Loans Bill has been met with widespread approval, Tribune Online pointed out that the law specifies five categories of individuals who will not be eligible for the student loan.

Below is the list of persons who are not eligible for the loan:

1. Applicant who has been proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

2. Applicant found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

3. Applicant with a criminal record of felony or any offense involving dishonesty or fraud.

4. Anyone who has been convicted of drug offenses.

5. Applicants whose parents (father or mother) have defaulted in respect of student loan or any loan granted to him or her.