How I Killed Our Domestic Staff Who Prevented Me From Committing Suicide — Kano Housewife

A housewife in Kano, Hafsat Surajo, has admitted to fatally harming her domestic worker, Nafiu Hafiz, who tried to stop her from attempting suicide.

During a media briefing at the Kano Police headquarters, Hafsat recounted the events leading to the deadly altercation.

According to her, “I killed him because he prevented me from killing myself.

“While he attempted to snatch the knife from my hand, a quarrel ensued between us and in the process, I had a cut in my hand, and blood was gushing out. He asked me to go in and change. It was when I went in to change and was coming out that I saw him lying down, saying he was not feeling fine and was on medication. I saw the knife by his side, and I seized the opportunity to pick up the knife and stabbed him severally.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said Hafsat’s husband, Dayyabu Abdullahi and their security guard, Mallam Adam, have also been arrested for allegedly concealing the body of the deceased.

According to him, “On 21/12/2023 at about 0700hrs, a report was received from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi Metropolis of Bauchi State that he received a phone call from one Dayyabu Abdullahi ‘m’ of Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano that his brother one Nafi’u Hafiz aged 38 years, is dead and that they should come and convey the corpse for burial.

“When they arrived at the residence at Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano, they discovered several injuries on different parts of the lifeless body suspected to be knife stabs.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the crime, the motionless body was removed from the scene and rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where a medical doctor certified him dead.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Hasfat Surajo, aged 24 years, a female housewife of the residence where the deceased lived.

“Further investigation at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department obtained a confession by Hafsat, who admitted that she single-handedly committed the act by stabbing the deceased on several parts of his body with a knife while he was preventing her from committing suicide.”

Story continues below advertisement



The Police Commissioner, CP Gumel, however, said the suspect would be charged to court after completion of the investigation.