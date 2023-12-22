Ogun Govt Seals Nine Buildings, Serves Notices To Others Over Alleged Infractions

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government of Ogun State has ordered the sealing of nine buildings in the state over alleged infractions.

This is because the government also served contravention notices to at least six residential buildings in Sango-Ota.

The government has also warned owners and developers of estates, emphasizing the importance of complying with town planning laws and regulations.

Naija News understands that the Acting General Manager of the Ogun State Building Production Management Authority, Olakunle Olaniran, delivered the warnings during a two-day monitoring and enforcement exercise that covered various areas in the state.

The warnings include prompting house owners to obtain permits, authorization to commence construction, stage-to-stage certification of building constructions, and a certificate of fitness-to-use.

Olaniran highlighted that this exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Central Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He said the developers of the estates had earlier been invited to a meeting; however, the authority decided to embark on enforcement due to their poor responses.

He said: “This exercise has shown that even elites, who should know better, are still contravening the laws. The fact that an estate is fenced does not mean it was built in compliance with the law.

“All buildings, whether inside an estate or not, must have planning permits, building authorisation, stage-to-stage certification and certificate of fitness-to-live.”

Olaniran said the sensitisation would be continuous.