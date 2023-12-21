Transfer Update On Varane, Toney, Sancho, Ramsdale, Adarabioyo, Phillips, Others

After Austrian defender David Alaba, 31, sustained a major injury, Real Madrid are considering re-signing 30-year-old Raphael Varane, a former France defender from Manchester United, Cadena Cope claimed.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, intends to hold onto both Brazilian players Casemiro, 31, and Varane, who signed with the Red Devils in 2021 after leaving Real Madrid, ESPN claimed.

Arsenal are ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford’s 27-year-old England striker, Ivan Toney, Independent claimed.

Japanese Takefusa Kubo, 22, a winger for Real Sociedad, is a target for Manchester United as a possible replacement for Brazilian Antony, 23. This season, Kubo has tallied six goals and contributed three more assists in La Liga, the Sun claimed.

Talks are on for German teams Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and Stuttgart to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is 23 years old, according to 90min.

Kalvin Phillips, a 28-year-old midfielder for Manchester City, is interested in signing with Juventus. He needs to know how much playing time he will get before deciding which team to join between Juventus and Newcastle United, the Telegraph claimed.

Brentford, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest are tracking Hoffenheim’s 21-year-old German forward, Maximilian Beier. Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring the player, Christian Falk shared on X.

Aaron Ramsdale, a 25-year-old England goalkeeper for Arsenal, is not a target for Chelsea in January. Ramsdale, who has only made five Premier League starts this season, has been linked to a January exit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Despite getting little playing time, Ramsdale will not be permitted to leave Arsenal in January, Football Insider reported.

Spurs and Manchester United have expressed interest in 21-year-old England Under-21 defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton have placed a record £100 million transfer fee on the player, i Newspaper claimed.

Tosin Adarabioyo, an English defender, has long been coveted by Tottenham, and the team may make a bid for him in January. However, Fulham are hoping that the 26-year-old would stay with the team till next summer, according to Standard.