David Alaba To Be Sidelined For Months After Real Madrid Win Over Villarreal

Real Madrid have confirmed that their Nigerian-born Austrian defender, David Alaba has sustained an injury which has added to their long list of injured players.

David Alaba sustained a serious knee injury in Sunday’s 4-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal which is expected to sideline him for months.

The Austrian center defender injured himself while attempting to challenge Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno during the first half of the game.

A statement from Real Madrid reads: “After the tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

“The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

With David Alaba out of the picture, Real Madrid are now left with two healthy center defenders: Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez.

Apart from the cruciate ligament injuries sustained by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is also out due to a burst knee ligament.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti may utilize midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who made his comeback against Villarreal, to cover in defense.

Due to a hamstring injury, star forward Vinicius Junior is also out for Madrid; nonetheless, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes are perfect covers for the Brazilian.

Along with Luka Modric, all three of them scored in Madrid’s resounding victory over Villarreal.