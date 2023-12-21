Kelechi Nwakali Believes Osimhen Will Help Super Eagles Win 2023 AFCON

Chaves midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali believes the Super Eagles can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast because of Victor Osimhen.

Kelechi Nwakali, 25, who was included in the provisional squad for the 34th edition of the competition, said that consistency will be crucial for any success in Ivory Coast, despite the Super Eagles’ strength and diversity.

Another crucial factor for the Eagles, according to Nwakali, heading to the tournament is Osimhen who was recently crowned African Footballer of the Year.

Recall that Osimhen was unable to play for the team in the World Cup qualifying matches against Zimbabwe and Lesotho in November due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Nigeria drew the two games to the disappointment of their fans.

Just as the 24-year-old Napoli striker helped the Super Eagles qualify for the 2023 AFCON with ease by scoring ten goals throughout the qualification series, Osimhen is expected to help Nigeria top Group A during the tournament proper in January.

Just like most Nigerians, Kelechi Nwakali believes that his age-long teammate would be the main tool to handle the hosts, Ivory Coast, and two other countries, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage and subsequent stages of the competition.

“I feel we’ve got a very good squad to win the AFCON,” Nwakali told The Punch.

“This time around, the Eagles will have Victor (Osimhen), he can lead the team to the AFCON title. He is the best striker in the world at the moment.

“I believe our squad is capable in any given game of matching any team. But obviously, it’s one thing having that and another being able to do that consistently throughout a tournament.

“We’ve got players who can play anywhere in so many positions. You never know with the players we’ve got how well they can do. We’ve had a good qualifying campaign, but we need to make sure that we don’t slack, that we keep going and keep pushing forward, and give ourselves every possible chance.”

Nwakali who was awarded the 2015 Under-17 World Cup best player after helping Nigeria to win the tournament for a record-tying fifth time, has made four appearances for the Super Eagles so far.

Nwakali played three times for Nigeria at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon but missed the Eagles’ round of 16 defeat to Tunisia due to illness.

This season, the 25-year-old has started for the Chaves as a center midfielder; and in 15 games, he has provided three assists under the leadership of coach Joao Moreno.