French Legend Reveals Why Victor Osimhen Won’t Move To Chelsea

Chelsea legend, Frank Leboeuf has revealed that the current situation of the club won’t make the club attractive for a top striker like Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen in 2024.

The 55-year-old retired France international, Frank Leboeuf, who seems unhappy with the state of things at Stamford Bridge stressed that Osimhen would certainly turn down an approach from Chelsea at this point.

Even though Chelsea have young players like Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson, the West London side are seeking a more prolific striker in the mode of the 24-year-old Nigerian striker.

According to recent reports from 90min, Osimhen struck an agreement to sign a one-year contract extension with Napoli recently, a development which could make it difficult for Chelsea to buy him in 2024.

Since moving to Italy in 2020, the former Lille and Wolfsburg striker has provided 14 assists and scored 57 goals in Serie A. The reigning African player of the year winner helped Napoli win the Scudetto last season for the first time in 33 years.

Hence, he is seen as an A-list striker who is wanted by most of the elite clubs across the world especially at Chelsea. But Leboeuf believes there is no chance that Osimhen would leave Napoli who are competing in the Champions League and are in the top four in Serie A, for Chelsea who are currently in 10th place in the Premier League and out of the Champions League.

“Osimhen would be a very good target but he won’t come to Chelsea because they are not competing at the top level in Europe at the moment”, Leboeuf told ESPN.

“Before trying to sell players to buy a striker, you have to list available strikers and strikers who are willing to come. I’m not sure you’re going to find anybody.

“Chelsea are not playing in the Champions League and they are now 10th in the league despite their 2-0 win over Sheffield United. Which top strikers would like to?”