‘I Am 31’ – Davido Opens Up On Reason For Promoting Wizkid’s Song

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up on the reason for promoting his colleague, Wizkid song.

Recall that the two stars had linked up at a Lagos party last weekend.

Days after the meeting between the duo, Davido posted Wizkid’s new song on his social media pages.

Reacting to the development, his die-hard fans criticized him for promoting his rival’s song.

@DaddyZee01, notably wrote: “Davido, you dey gba fr.”

Responding to him, Davido noted that he had chosen to make peace with Wizkid.

He wrote; “Nah you know. I’m 31 years old. I want peace.”

This comes after Wizkid announced that his four-track album EP, “Soundman Vol.2”, will be coming up on Friday, December 22.

Davido Reacts As Rihanna Picks His Song, Unavailable As Her Song Of The Year

Meanwhile, International superstar, Rihanna has picked the song of Nigerian star singer, Davido as her song of the year.

The Barbadian-American singer rated Davido’s hit song “Unavailable” as her song of the year during an interview with Complex.

During the interview, Rihanna was asked about her album of the year, but she said she is not an album girl rather she prefers single.

According to her, she has Davido’s unavailable on repeat.

Reacting to the declaration, Davido shared the video of Rihanna’s interview and included the caption “My Ri Ri.”