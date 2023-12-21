Davido Reacts As Rihanna Picks His Song, Unavailable As Her Song Of The Year

International superstar, Rihanna has picked the song of Nigerian star singer, Davido as her song of the year.

The Barbadian-American singer rated Davido’s hit song “Unavailable” as her song of the year during an interview with Complex.

During the interview, Rihanna was asked about her album of the year, but she said she is not an album girl rather she prefers single.

According to her, she has Davido’s unavailable on repeat.

Reacting to the declaration, Davido shared the video of Rihanna’s interview and included the caption “My Ri Ri.”

Naija News reports unavailable was released by Davido on May 12, 2023. The song features South African producer Musa Keys.

The song was nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

Why I Decided To Give Davido My Song, ‘Blow My Mind’ – Wurld

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sadiq Onifade, popularly known as Wurld, has opened up on the reason he gave Davido his song, ‘Blow My Mind’.

He disclosed that he wrote the song which Davido released with American R&B star, Chris Brown in 2019.

Wurld revealed this in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Accra, Ghana.

He explained that it was not something that was planned as he was going to use the song sometime in the future.

Story continues below advertisement



However, he stated that he decided to give out the song to the duo because had no use for it at that time.