Why I Decided To Give Davido My Song, ‘Blow My Mind’ – Wurld

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sadiq Onifade, popularly known as Wurld, has opened up on the reason he gave Davido his song, ‘Blow My Mind’.

He disclosed that he wrote the song which Davido released with American R&B star, Chris Brown in 2019.

Wurld revealed this in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Accra, Ghana.

He explained that it was not something that was planned as he was going to use the song sometime in the future.

However, he stated that he decided to give out the song to the duo because had no use for it at that time.

According to him, “It [giving ‘Blow My Mind’ to Davido] wasn’t planned. I was in Lagos promoting my project, ‘Love Is Contagious’, and I got a call from my guy, producer Shizzi… It was even one of those things I didn’t plan for because I was gonna use the song myself. I wanted to get some features on the record, but I was promoting a new project, and I didn’t have time.

“I didn’t have a use for ‘Blow My Mind’ at that time. Davido and Chris Brown, it’s just a beautiful thing to lend my art with another artiste and at the same time and see how well the song is done.”