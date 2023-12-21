50% Transport Reduction: Presidency Releases List Of Participating Companies, Routes

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed the list of companies participating in the Federal Government’s plan to reduce the transportation cost for Nigerians during the Yuletide.

Naija News reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during Yuletide.

The President added that train rides will be free nationwide from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Onanuga named five transportation companies as those that will be partnering with the FG to execute the scheme.

He said the transportation companies include, GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor.

He wrote, “Participating companies in the FG’s plan to reduce the transport burden of travelling 5 million Nigerians:

1. GIG ( God is Good)

2. Chisco Transport

3. Young Shall Grow

4. God Bless Ezenwata

5. Area Motor.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced it will begin a free train ride on all its passenger services starting Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the NRC said following the President’s directive, it would commence free train service for its passengers from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to Thursday, January 4, 2024.

NRC also urged passengers to obtain free tickets online, noting that tickets will not be issued at any of the corporation’s train stations.