Breaking: NRC Implements Tinubu’s Directive On Free Train Services, Shares How To Obtain Free Tickets

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced it will begin a free train ride on all its passenger services starting Thursday.

Naija News reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, announced waivers on transport fares for interstate road travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Tinubu said the federal government will bear 50 per cent of the transport fares for interstate road travellers across the country during Yuletide.

The President added that train rides will be free nationwide from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the NRC said following the President’s directive, it would commence free train service for its passengers from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to Thursday, January 4, 2024.

NRC also urged passengers to obtain free tickets online, noting that tickets will not be issued at any of the corporation’s train stations.

The statement reads, “Passengers are advised to obtain their free tickets via the online e-ticketing platforms only. Tickets will not be issued at any of the corporation’s train stations. Please note that no commuter will be allowed to board the train without a ticket.

“We enjoin commuters to be orderly, obey security personnel and the laid down boarding instructions of the NRC and those of its officials while at the station and on board the trains. We wish all our esteemed customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.”