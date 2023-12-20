‘I Will Never Forget’ – Rapper Blaqbonez Shares Experience Of Performance To ‘Very Mature Audience’

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, also known as Blaqbonez, has revealed how he realised his lyrics were vulgar.

Naija News reports that Blaqbonez, in a post via his X handle on Wednesday, narrated his experience during a performance at a company’s end-of-the-year party on Tuesday.

The singer stated that performing to a ‘very mature audience’ and using the ‘F’ word while looking at them in the eye was something he would never forget.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I performed at a company’s end of the year party, very mature audience, that was when I realised how vulgar my lyrics actually were. Looking mummy & daddy in the eye while saying ‘can’t let these f**king b*tches see no emotion’ is something I’d never forget.”

Meanwhile, Blaqbonez has described fame as a ‘crazy punishment’ for celebrities.

Naija News reports that Blaqbones made this known while speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast hosted by Joey Akan.

The ‘Like Ice Spice’ crooner claimed that ‘normal’ people who are wealthier than celebrities don’t go through the stress celebrities go through because of fame.

The singer expressed displeasure over the inability to have fun like everyone in Nigeria, especially when they go out to public places.