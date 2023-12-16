Why Fame Is Crazy Punishment To Celebrities – Rapper Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez, has described fame as a ‘crazy punishment’ to celebrities.

Naija News reports that Blaqbones made this known while speaking in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast hosted by Joey Akan.

The ‘Like Ice Spice’ crooner claimed that ‘normal’ people who are wealthier than celebrities don’t go through the stress celebrities go through because of fame.

The singer expressed displeasure over the inability to have fun like everyone in Nigeria, especially when they go out to public places.

He said, “I think fame is a punishment. Normal people can have all the money in the world, and drive a way bigger car than I would drive. But in traffic, everybody will leave them and focus on me. Why?

“Now, if I walk into a restaurant, everybody is on me. I can’t even do those basic things. Normal people can have 50 times my money, wear a regular T-shirt and just stroll. Nobody is checking what type of ring, or chain he is wearing or how fresh he is looking. No human being cares. They just go straight to the world to buy whatever they want. Enjoying whatever experiences.

“I can’t even go out in Nigeria to have actual fun. I must be Blaqbonez. It feels like a crazy punishment. Other people who have way more money have a much easier life than me. I have to be hiding.”