Fubara Was Summoned To Abuja On How To Become A Servant To APC And Wike – Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo has berated the Abuja meeting summoned by President Bola Tinubu to resolve the political crisis which engulfed Rivers State.

According to him, the meeting in Abuja on Monday was just used as a smokescreen to give directives to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on how he should become a servant or slave to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Okonkwo added that the meeting is a testament to the fact that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have become threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

The LP chieftain questioned why a PDP Governor and a PDP chieftain would go to the APC leadership to solve their political problems.

He also called out President Tinubu for advising the parties to breach the country’s constitutions in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.

Taking to his account on the X platform on Tuesday night, Okonkwo wrote: “Is there any Nigerian still in doubt that APC and PDP have become an existential threat to our democracy and rule of law in Nigeria? How can a PDP Governor and a PDP Chieftain go to APC Leadership to find solution to their problems?

“How can a President of a country advise parties before him to breach constitutional provisions to solve political problems.

This crop of politicians have turned Nigeria to a huge crime scene. Fubara was simply summoned to be given directives on how he should become a servant or slave to APC and his godfather.”