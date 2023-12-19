Video: Panic As Singer BNXN Falls Off Stage While Performing At His Concert

Nigerian singer, Daniel Etiese Benson, known professionally as BNXN, fell off the stage during his concert last night.

Naija News reports that BNXN, formerly known as Buju, held his music concert on Monday night, December 18, 2023.

In the video making the rounds online, while music enthusiasts were experiencing the unique blend of his songs, BNXN suddenly lost grip and fell on the crowd.

In other news, Grammy-nominated singer, Seun Kuti, has opened up on suffering stigmatisation while growing up for being the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela-Anikulapo Kuti.

Naija News reports that Seun made this known in a recent interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

The singer said he was stigmatised, and it affected his relationship, stressing the situation was appalling because he could not go to his girlfriend’s father’s house.

Seun Kuti said people always pointed at him on the streets, and it was disheartening knowing that his late father hadn’t done anything to warrant it.

He said, “Growing up, I was stigmatised for being Fela’s son. I couldn’t even enter my girlfriend’s father’s house. Even the street, people would always point at me and say, ‘See Fela pikin.’ It was annoying because my father didn’t do anything.”