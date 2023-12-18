How Being Fela’s Son Negatively Affected My Life – Seun Kuti

Grammy-nominated singer, Seun Kuti, has opened up on suffering stigmatisation while growing up for being the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela-Anikulapo Kuti.

Naija News reports that Seun made this known in a recent interview with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, in a video shared on her YouTube channel.

The singer said he was stigmatised, and it affected his relationship, stressing the situation was appalling because he could not go to his girlfriend’s father’s house.

Seun Kuti said people always pointed at him on the streets, and it was disheartening knowing that his late father hadn’t done anything to warrant it.

He said, “Growing up, I was stigmatised for being Fela’s son. I couldn’t even enter my girlfriend’s father’s house. Even the street, people would always point at me and say, ‘See Fela pikin.’ It was annoying because my father didn’t do anything.

“Now, these killers, murderers, corrupt thieves that their actions are killing millions of Nigerians everyday, you are willing to be in party with them and hailing them. We need to check ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, the first child of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, has recalled how being the daughter of the legendary musician once ruined her romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that Yeni, while speaking in a recent interview with Daily Trust, said being Fela’s child wasn’t a good thing.

The renowned dancer also recounted how a lady once broke up with her younger brother, Femi, after discovering he was Fela’s child.

Story continues below advertisement



She noted that a woman she was dating her son also yelled at her, warning her not to destroy her son’s life.