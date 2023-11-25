‘It Wasn’t Really A Good Thing To Be Fela’s Child’ – Yeni Kuti Speaks On Ruined Relationship

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, the first child of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, has recalled how being the daughter of the legendary musician once ruined her romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that Yeni, while speaking in a recent interview with Daily Trust, said being Fela’s child wasn’t a good thing.

The renowned dancer also recounted how a lady once broke up with her younger brother, Femi, after discovering he was Fela’s child.

She noted that a woman she was dating her son also yelled at her, warning her not to destroy her son’s life.

She said, “Femi had a girlfriend and immediately they knew he was Fela’s son, they broke up the relationship. A girl warned my cousin never to introduce her to such a type of person [Fela’s family].

“People did not want to know us, because at the time he [Fela] was in and out of jail. However, I can say that being Fela’s child then and now are two totally different things. Then it was not really a good thing to be Fela’s child which I did not care about but now it is a good thing. We have been through a phase.

“I remember one guy that I really liked. I mean, I really liked him but his mother walked me out of their house. The woman was yelling, ‘Don’t come near my son again. You want to destroy my son’s life.”