Islamic Scholar, Gumi Storms C&S Church For Honours On Peace Promotion In Kaduna

Renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Pastor Yohanna Buru were both at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Christ the King Cathedral) in Kaduna State earlier to be honoured for promoting harmony and tolerance among the people.

Naija News understands that the duo were acknowledged as ‘peace ambassadors’ due to their steadfast dedication to fostering peace in the region.

In his remark, while recognizing the clerics, the resident shepherd of the church, Pastor Christopher Solomon, said Gumi and Buru were both selected as a result of their remarkable contributions to humanity and their dedicated efforts towards peace.

“Their efforts in promoting religious tolerance and fostering better understanding have played a significant role in mitigating religious extremism and attacks among adherents of different faith-based organizations,” Pastor Solomon said.

Upon receiving the honours, the recipients expressed their gratitude to the Almighty God for bestowing the honour upon them.

Additionally, Buru and Gumi urged Muslims and Christians to always strive for peaceful coexistence and harmony.

They appealed to both the state and federal governments to tackle the existing security challenges that are impacting different sectors of society. Furthermore, they extended their appreciation to the church for acknowledging their efforts. The awardees also offered prayers for peace and stability in the state and the entire country.