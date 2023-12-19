Gov Sani Presents N458 Billion 2024 Budget To Kaduna House Of Assembly

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday, December 18, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N458bn to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The budget, titled ‘Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development’, he said, consists of a capital budget size of N318.8 billion and recurrent spending of N139.4 billion which represents a capital-to-recurrent ratio of 69.57 per cent to 30.43 per cent.

Governor Sani emphasized that education receives the largest allocation of N115.4bn, accounting for 25.19 per cent of the budget. Additionally, the health sector will receive N71.6bn, which is equivalent to 15.63 per cent of the budget.

During the budget presentation, the governor reiterated that the draft budget prioritizes capital spending in line with his administration’s sustainability agenda, Naija News reports.

His words read: “To this end, we propose to spend N115.4bn or 25.19 per cent on education, N71.6bn or 15.63 per cent on health, and the sum of N93.5bn which is one-fifth of the budget or 20.42 per cent is allocated to the economic sector, including agriculture, public works and infrastructure, and housing.

“The recurrent expenditure estimates, personnel cost N74.9bn; overhead cost, N39bn; public debt charges, N25bn amounting to N139bn as a recurrent expenditure with NET recurrent revenue at N85.9bn.

“Transfer to capital budget recurrent revenue stands at N225.3bn and less recurrent expenditure N139bn while recurrent budget surplus amounts to N85.9bn.

“The total capital Budget amounts to N318.8bn with agriculture having N22.5bn; business, innovation and technology N1,247,820,401.08, housing and urban development N7,944,705,910.23; public works and infrastructure N57,131,513,937.34 having total for sub-sector: Economic standing at N88,873,910,283.75.”

In his reply, Henry Danjuma-Magaji, the acting Speaker, assured that the House would thoroughly examine the budget and offer valuable perspectives to improve its effectiveness in positively influencing the lives and well-being of the state’s residents.