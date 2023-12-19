Concerns As Wizkid Shares Hospital Bed Photo

Nigerian Grammy-award-winning musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid or Bigwiz, has raised concerns among his fans and lovers after sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram account.

Although Wizkid didn’t provide any details about his health, Naija News understands that the 33-year-old took to his Instagram page and hinted that he was undergoing treatment, leading to widespread speculation.

Before this revelation, Wizkid was spotted in different parts of Lagos, Nigeria, and had recently performed in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, he was also captured socializing with fellow musician, Davido at a well-known nightclub in Lagos.

Nevertheless, not long after these public appearances, Wizkid posted a picture revealing his hand connected to a drip as he rested in what seemed to be a medical facility.

This enigmatic social media update has sparked intrigue among his fans and the general public, leading to an outpouring of well-wishes and concerns regarding the renowned musician’s well-being.

See the post below:

Earlier today, popular singer Iyanya reported that one of his colleague Mayorkun’s necklaces, which was reportedly stolen in Calabar, Cross River State, has been returned.

Naija News recalls that Mayorkun had sworn never to perform in Calabar again after he was reportedly robbed of his multi-million naira jewellery while in the city.

Iyanya had begged those in possession of the jewellery to return them and promised a reward for the gesture.

He announced via his X handle that one of the necklaces had now been returned.

Sharing a picture of one of the necklaces with the inscription, ‘The Mayor Of Lagos,’ Iyanya wrote: “Thank you, the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR.

“Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewellery. We have one more to go. My brothers, if you have the second one, please help us return it.”

In another post, Iyanya pledged to give $500 to anyone who returns the second necklace, which has the inscription, ‘Of Lagos’.

“$500 if we get the second pendant.

“Money is at The Grand Hotel Calabar,” he wrote.