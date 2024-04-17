Nigerian Singer Khaid Allegedly Hospitalized

Talented Nigerian singer, Sulaimon Shekoni, popularly known as Khaid, has allegedly been admitted to the hospital.

Naija News reports that a video of the 19-year-old artist in pain in a hospital bed has gone viral on social media.

There are reports suggesting that Khaid is allegedly experiencing internal bleeding, although his management has yet to release an official statement regarding his current health condition.

See a video of the singer in the hospital below:

Khaid is signed under Neville Records, a music label owned by Sydney Talker, a well-known skit-maker. He was introduced by the comedian in January 2022.

Since the release of his popular single ‘With You’ in 2022, Khaid has been rapidly gaining recognition as one of Nigeria’s most promising musicians.

Recently, he collaborated with Gyakie, a talented Ghanaian songstress, on a track titled ‘Run Away’.

In the 2023 Headies, the Nigerian singer was nominated in the esteemed category of ‘Rookie of The Year’.

The music sensation shared his journey, revealing that he had previously worked as an automobile repairer before embarking on his musical career with Neville Records.

Reflecting on his experience with Sydney, he said that it felt as though God had answered his prayers.

“I was about this life when I was in the street. I want people to see me this way. Thank God everybody is seeing me this way. Nobody believes I was once a mechanic.

“I was discovered on Instagram. I did a Chap freestyle. A couple of weeks later, I was at my workshop when I got a message from Sydney Talker,” Khaid had said.