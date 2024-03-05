Nigerian Singer, Lamboginny Becomes US Citizen

Nigerian singer, Yinka Lawanson, better known as Lamboginny, danced excitedly as he became a US citizen.

Naija News reports that the ‘God is not done’ crooner made this known in a post on his Instagram page.

The singer and his wife were over the moon as he received his papers on Monday, March 4.

Lamboginny said he cried, danced and screamed in disbelief at how God turned his life around.

He wrote, “Today, I officially became an American citizen 🇺🇸 🎉 Just look at God 🤯 Words can’t describe how grateful I’m to God almighty and my beautiful Bambiii for standing with me throughout the process.

“I have cried, danced and screamed in disbelief at how God turn my life around. I’m a living testimony of GOD’S GRACE! THANK YOU FATHER GOD FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE DONE FOR ME and Special thanks to my beautiful Bambiii for believing in me and coming on this journey with me. LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💜😍🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🎉🎉🎊 GOD IS NOT DONE”

