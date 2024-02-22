Why I Like Dating Mostly Older Women – 19-Year-Old Nigerian Singer, Khaid Reveals

Nigerian singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid, has revealed why he likes dating older women.

Naija News reports that the 19-year-old singer, while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the ‘Spill With Phyna’ podcast, hosted by reality star Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, said most of the women he has dated are older than him.

He said, “Most of the females I’ve been with are older than me, and they don’t really have an issue with it.”

According to Khaid, older women are more experienced and respectful, stressing that they are not bossy, contrary to social stereotypes.

He added that cheating is a deal breaker in a relationship.

He said, “If a lady cheats on me, the relationship is over.”

In other news, popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has described his junior colleague, Davido, as the most hardworking young individual he has ever encountered.

Timaya insisted that it was unjustifiable for people to dismiss Davido’s artistic efforts due to his rich background.

Speaking during a recent interview, the singer noted that Davido has dedicated significant effort to amassing his own wealth.

Timaya argued that some individuals who are opportuned to come from the same background as Davido might not strive as hard as he does.

He insisted that it was disrespectful to trivialise Davido’s achievement simply because of his affluent background.

He urged critics to cease attempting to discredit Davido because of his remarkable achievements in the industry.